'After Developing Cracks, Our Cricket Academy in J&K is Unsafe for Practicing'
We had many expectations from the academy, but it was destroyed due to the landslide. We can't do much about it now.
Video Producer: Maaz Hasan
Video Editor: Pawan Kumar
I am a professional cricketer from Jammu & Kashmir's Doda district. I constructed this academy by the name of Yawar Khan Sports Club two years ago.
On 26 January, a natural disaster (landslide) took place. Due to the landslide, cracks developed on the walls and floors of the academy. Initially, minor cracks were seen, but since last night (6 Feb 2023), significant cracks have developed, because of which the academy is now declared unsafe.
I had made two practising units for myself and the kids who enrolled at the academy. The outdoor unit was made on the rooftop. Wide cracks have developed on the walls and floors of the roof.
The indoor unit was made just a floor below the outdoor unit. Astroturf and bowling machines were installed there, but they have been removed.
We come from a very backward locality. Our village, Thathri, is located on the banks of the Chenab river. All the grounds available to us, where we can play, are around 40-50 km away. Since the place is unsafe for practising, our practices have been halted. We desperately need a ground for training. Because of this, I built this academy.
There are 40-50 kids enrolled at the academy. The fee of the academy is Rs 500 per month, which is taken to pay electricity bills and maintenance of the academy. Out of these 40-50 kids, 10-15 kids could not afford this monthly fee of Rs 500. Those kids were enrolled for free.
"I have been practising here for a long time. Because of the disruption, my practice has stopped. The fee over here is Rs 500 per month, but I am amongst those 10-15 children who can't afford that too."Sahil Kumar, Budding Cricketer
"Our cricket academy has been affected by the landslide, because of which our dreams of representing our state and our country, India, in cricket have been destroyed."Sohail Ahmad Sheikh, Budding Cricketer
It's been only two years since we started this academy, and one of our kids, Umar, got selected in the list of probable players for the Under-19 team of the Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association in the very first year.
We had many expectations from the academy, but it was destroyed due to a natural disaster. We can't do much about it. We request the government to provide us with a similar space where we can construct a similar academy and build my career and these kids' careers.
(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
