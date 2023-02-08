'After Developing Cracks, Our Cricket Academy in J&K is Unsafe for Practicing'

I am a professional cricketer from Jammu & Kashmir's Doda district. I constructed this academy by the name of Yawar Khan Sports Club two years ago.

On 26 January, a natural disaster (landslide) took place. Due to the landslide, cracks developed on the walls and floors of the academy. Initially, minor cracks were seen, but since last night (6 Feb 2023), significant cracks have developed, because of which the academy is now declared unsafe.

I had made two practising units for myself and the kids who enrolled at the academy. The outdoor unit was made on the rooftop. Wide cracks have developed on the walls and floors of the roof.