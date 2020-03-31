COVID-19: Locals Help Elderly Get Essentials in Kolkata Highrise
Video Editor: Kunal Mehra
Producer: Ishadrita Lahiri
Loading...
It’s been almost a week since Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the nationwide lockdown, on the night of 24 March due to the coronavirus outbreak in India. The next day, we realised that the senior citizens in our society, Uniworld City, Kolkata who are living alone might face some difficulties purchasing basic daily essentials.
To make life easier for them, about 40 of us started to help them by buying their daily necessities and delivering them door-to-door, so that they face no inconvenience. That they are not left without any care.
We are about 2,000 families living in the society of which 150 are senior citizens. So, it was our duty to ensure that they are taken care of and that their needs are met during the COVID-19 lockdown.
Madhusmita Baheti is one of the volunteers who work with us and help the elderly get their vegetables, groceries, medicines etc. When I asked Madhusmita why she volunteered for this cause, she said:
It’s not just about delivering vegetables and basic essentials at their door steps, we are also ensuring that social distancing is maintained within the society. We are managing the queues outside the various shops that are there in the complex. These people are working round the clock. We start at about 6 am till about 10:30-11 pm.
But we do face issues at times. Sometimes, it’s difficult to ask educated people to stay back or listen to us. But people are very cordial and are cooperating with us. And, with time, things will sort out and everybody will stay at home.
Tapati, a senior citizen and one of the residents, is a 68-year-old on insulin, BP and immunity disorder drugs. She is happy as well as relieved that we are there to help her in these difficult times. Tapati has a message for all the young volunteers:
(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for them.)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)