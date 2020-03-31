COVID-19: Locals Help Elderly Get Essentials in Kolkata Highrise

It’s been almost a week since Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the nationwide lockdown, on the night of 24 March due to the coronavirus outbreak in India. The next day, we realised that the senior citizens in our society, Uniworld City, Kolkata who are living alone might face some difficulties purchasing basic daily essentials.

To make life easier for them, about 40 of us started to help them by buying their daily necessities and delivering them door-to-door, so that they face no inconvenience. That they are not left without any care.