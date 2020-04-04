We’re Scared and Want to Return Home: Indians Stuck in Ukraine
Video Editor: Kunal Mehra
Producers: Arshi Qureshi & Zijah Sherwani
Loading...
We are more than 100 Indian students who are stuck in Ukraine. Three of us – Tarun Mahan, Firoz Ahmed and Ateeque Rahman – are studying at Odessa Medical University. We have been in self-isolation since 12 March and our classes were suspended on 13 March. Students here are strictly following quarantine in hostels but we have no idea how and when will we able to go back to our country. The lockdown has been extended and is expected to end on 24 April.
We miss our family, and our country. Our parents are worried, they call us 7-8 times a day and ask the same thing over and over again – whether we have eaten or not, whether we are taking proper preventive measures, they advise us not to venture out. It’s heartbreaking when they ask if there is any hope for us to return home and be with them. They are just concerned about our well-being.
We are scared for our lives. Even under the lockdown situation, people are not following orders. Intercity transportation is still working and people are travelling everywhere, hence risking infecting others.
We live in a hostel with other students, and have a common kitchen area. We don’t have any other option but to cook together which is risky owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Language Is the Biggest Barrier
Since we are not fluent in Ukrainian or Russian, it becomes difficult for us to communicate with health professionals. If we need some medical attention, language acts as a barrier and we are unable to fully express our health concerns. In case anybody gets hospitalised, we don’t know what will we do and how will we be treated.
‘We Want to Come Back’
We have no idea when this lockdown will end. We are scared and our only request is please do something for all Indian students who are stuck here. We appeal to the Indian government, the Indian Foreign Affairs ministry to please look into the situation and evacuate us as soon as possible.
We have full faith in the Indian government, we know the External Affairs ministry will evacuate us before the situation turns worse. We want to come back home!
(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)