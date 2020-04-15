As Funds Deplete, Anxiety Looms for Indians Stranded in Sri Lanka
Over 2,000 of us Indian citizens are stranded in Sri Lanka since 20 March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Some of us are tourists and some stay here for work. Now there is no option but to stay in hotels and guesthouses till the crisis abates. The worst is that we still don’t have a concrete date of return and we are afraid it will push further now that India has extended the lockdown till 3 May.
Due to this uncertainty, we have little faith and patience left. There are several mental challenges as well because we are away from our families in this tough period.
We are mostly spread across Colombo and Kandy with a few in other locations. These areas are under complete curfew since 20 March.
While the government has started some home-delivery services, it is not available in all areas. Now we are at the mercy of some local vendors, who come occasionally to sell some vegetables, fruits and bread.
Hotels are shutting down so people are being asked to change hotels, this is against social isolation directions.
Our financial and mental state is becoming weaker by the day. The Indian High Commission has been in touch and they have been helpful to arrange a hotel in Colombo at a cost of USD 30 per day with food but most of us are already living at a lower price accommodation because there is fear of not being able to settle our dues when we leave.
We appeal to the government of India to consider evacuation based on three reasons. It is first, the closest destination for evacuation. Secondly, the least amount of COVID-19 cases are in Sri Lanka. Lastly, all tourists have positively completed 14 days quarantine period and are not showing symptoms.
We want the Indian government to tell us when we can return home so that we are at ease mentally and so are our families.
