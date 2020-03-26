Here’s a 6-Point Guide to Survive a Lockdown From a Kashmiri

Try to pick up a hobby if you have a lot of time. Because normally, if your work has been disrupted and you have a lot of time, we end up spending a lot of that time reading the news and further go into this cycle of depression and stress because most of the news is about COVID or saving.

Or, try picking up an aim. If there is something that you wanted to achieve if things were normal.

For example, in 2016 when Kashmir was under lockdown for a couple of months, luckily at that time in Kashmir there was internet. I always wanted to take GMAT but I never had the time to study for that. I utilised those three months to study for GMAT and once the lockdown was over, I took the GMAT and was able to get a good score.