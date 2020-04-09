COVID-19: Stranded in Kyrgyzstan, We Can’t Afford Rent or Food

I am a student, studying in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. The lockdown due to COVID-19 has made our lives very difficult. We are all alone here with no one to guide us or take care of us.

We are running short of food and other essentials. Whenever we call our management to complain about food shortage, they ask us to eat bread and chocolate.

We are scared of the prevailing situation. There is a rise in the number of cases and the healthcare system is not very efficient.

There are many Indians studying in different universities across Kyrgyzstan, but mainly in Bishkek, Osh, Jalal-Abad.