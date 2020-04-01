India Lockdown: Can’t Return to US for My Prescription Medication
My husband and I came to India to plan a wedding, we were supposed to be here for 15 days. Unfortunately, our trip has taken an unexpected turn due to the coronavirus outbreak.
We were supposed to get back home to the US 15 days ago, but are still here. Our flights have been cancelled four times, and now that the Government of India has banned all international and domestic flights, there is no way to get out, leaving us stranded.
People in India are very suspicious of foreigners and the media has encouraged Indians to call the police if they see a foreign national, which has created a hostile environment.
We have got calls from others who live or work in the building we are staying in wondering who we are. They do not want us to stay here but we have nowhere else to go.
When the government first announced the lockdown, we were already running low on food in the house and the stores were so picked over that I had to eat boiled potatoes and bread for about a week.
‘Stuck in the Same Room for 20 Days’
We have got some more food since then but it’s still scarce so we are spreading out what we have.
We have been stuck in the same room for about 20 days now. I am not able to go out of the apartment to the grocery stores, or even step outside for fresh air out of worry that I could be hauled off to jail which has happened to many other people here.
We didn't bring too many summer clothes because we were planned to leave India before it got so hot. I've been wearing the same dress every day.
Additionally, I have run out of a prescription medication I take every day. I packed enough for an extra week, just in case, but I did not expect to be out of the country for a month.
‘Thousands of Americans Are Stranded in India’
It's been about a week since the US announced they may be planning evacuation flights for over 1,000 Americans stranded in India but there is no information yet on when that will be.
Additionally, the cost could be astronomical, upwards of $2,000 per person. It’s disheartening to see other foreign nationals being taken home from India, for little to no cost from their governments, and we are still left stranded in COVID-19-hit India.
The hospital is overwhelmed and my husband's work has endless requests for tele-therapy from Americans who are looking for help coping with distress and worry during the coronavirus pandemic.
We are desperate to get home soon, we have asked all of our family and friends to contact their state representatives of local and federal government in the US and have got some good responses from government officials. However, we are on day 15 of being stuck here and there is still no word on if or when we will be able to go home.
(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)