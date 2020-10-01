‘Tested Negative Twice via Rapid Test, RT-PCR Showed I Had COVID’

What would you do if you have all the symptoms of COVID-19 and yet you test negative for the novel coronavirus? Would you take the test again? What will you do if you test negative a second time, but still have all symptoms? Would you take the test a third time?

This is what I had to do in Bengaluru. A loss of smell, taste, and difficulty in breathing prompted me to get tested for coronavirus on 11 September. My rapid test result was negative. I was happy and so was my family.

Unfortunately, the symptoms did not subside and I realised that I should get myself tested again, as rapid tests can throw false negatives.