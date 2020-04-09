COVID-19 in Michigan: Learning Piano & Farsi Amid Lockdown

I work as a Materials Manager at an automotive supplier company in Canton, Michigan. As in India and the rest of the world, the coronavirus pandemic has left several businesses in the US shuttered. With cases rising everyday, here’s a glimpse of the life in Canton.

The area I live in is known for the automotive sector. General Motors, Ford and Fiat Chrysler have headquarters here. A lot of the automotive supplier companies are located here. This area is completely locked down due to COVID-19. There have been a number of layoffs here, putting several under a lot of stress.