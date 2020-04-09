COVID-19 in Michigan: Learning Piano & Farsi Amid Lockdown
I work as a Materials Manager at an automotive supplier company in Canton, Michigan. As in India and the rest of the world, the coronavirus pandemic has left several businesses in the US shuttered. With cases rising everyday, here’s a glimpse of the life in Canton.
The area I live in is known for the automotive sector. General Motors, Ford and Fiat Chrysler have headquarters here. A lot of the automotive supplier companies are located here. This area is completely locked down due to COVID-19. There have been a number of layoffs here, putting several under a lot of stress.
Indians who came under the H-1B visa are under immense stress because in the event of a layoff, they can neither get any government assistance nor will they be allowed to live here beyond 60 days. There is now a petition addressed to US President Donald Trump to extend this period to 80 days.
Life Indoors
Michigan had shut schools from 16 March, so the school year has already ended. My younger daughter is taking classes online while the elder one is spending time learning a musical instrument.
Adults too are doing things we didn’t have time for. For example, my wife is learning Farsi (Persian) language.
Almost all grocery, pharmacy, and hardware stores are open. Big malls are shut. However, home delivery of some food items is available. Restaurants are shut but keep business afloat through drive-throughs.
There is no crackdown on the public by the government or any strict rules imposed, people are taking care of themselves.
I would also like to address the role of the media at the national level here. The US media has covered the pandemic with maturity and has not associated coronavirus with any particular community. I feel that if COVID-19 is tied to one community, then the situation can become volatile.
I hope everyone is taking care of themselves and their families at this crucial time. We all must stay home, maintain social distance, and pray for the future of humanity.
