As a 16-Yr-Old, COVID-19 Has Made me Appreciate ‘Normality’ More

When the coronavirus first came to public attention, a lot of us disregarded it as a meagre ‘flu-like virus’ that would not have any detrimental effect on our lives and would be forgotten in the coming month or so. No one could have predicted it turning into a global pandemic within four months, leading to most affected nations being put on lockdown and over a million cases globally – in most countries, it’s only expected to get worse. We all continued with our lives as per normal, still working for our exams and assuming we’d be sitting our GCSEs.

As the coronavirus spread further, more havoc was wreaked. Many international girls at my school quickly packed up and left so they could return home before tighter regulations on borders were implemented.