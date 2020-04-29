Video Editor: Prashant ChauhanVideo Producer: Zijah SherwaniMy husband works as a doctor for the United Kingdom National Health Service (NHS) and I work in the media industry. One day, my husband started having a little bit of headache, and a bit of temperature. We didn't think it's anything to worry about.He took time off from work and was resting. It went on for about two days, and then he started suffering from severe fatigue. He felt like he had no energy.Around this time, I started developing a high temperature as well, but I was fine and my energy levels were fine. Soon, I started getting severe fatigue and it was actually quite concerning for us. So, we decided to get tested. Both of us were positive for the novel coronavirus.(Click here for live updates on COVID-19. Also visit Quint Fit for comprehensive coverage on the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.)‘Victory Over COVID-19 Possible, Act in Time & Monitor Symptoms’Mild Symptoms at FirstI was able to do all household chores, and continued working from home. I felt this is it for me and that I was recovering; to my mind, these were all the symptoms that I would face.Then one night, out of the blue, I woke up around 3 am with a severe backache. Within a span of one hour, my body temperature rose from 37°C to 40°C (103 degrees fahrenheit).Thankfully, because my husband is a doctor, he continued to do the necessary assessment. He was checking my pulse rate, and was making sure that my chest is clear. He was still rather concerned.My symptoms included high temperature and severe body aches. I started coughing as well, and I had a blocked nose, which is why I was struggling to breathe but I wouldn't say I had any severe breathing issues.The sudden increase in symptoms made me worry for myself as well.Amid Lockdown, We Provided Cooked Meals to 2,000 Families in DelhiNHS Helpline Number '111' Guided UsWithin a few hours, we received a call from our local doctor, who arranged for antibiotics in our local pharmacy to be collected. This was essentially the electronic prescription that we received and got a friend to pick up the antibiotics.Thankfully, after one dose of paracetamol, my temperature subsided.I was cold, I had a blocked nose, I was coughing – all of my symptoms remained the same apart from my temperature, which was under control now, a relief for both me and my husband.We had the antibiotics delivered a few hours later that day but, by that time, I felt a lot better. I could drink water, I had some orange juice and that's when we decided thatthere is no real need for me to take the antibiotics. But, I was still taking paracetamol every six hours.No Answer on Mumbai COVID Helpline, Took Dad to Hospital on a BikeMonitor Symptoms & Don’t PanicOne very important thing I'd like to mention is that throughout this symptomatic phase, we made sure that we strictly self-quarantined. We did not step outof our house for three weeks.This is the main takeaway from our experience. I would want to request everyone to make sure they stay safe and stay indoors because this is the only solution I see at this time. Staying indoors is possibly the best thing we all can do for ourselves and those around us.And if you do contract the novel coronavirus, it's important that you do not panic and understand your symptoms. If you do start to show symptoms, it's very important that you do not immediately go to the hospital. First, make a call to the doctors, to the hospitals and make sure that they come to you because you do not want to pass this deadly virus to other people around you. So, stay safe and stay home.(Disclaimer: As per WHO guidelines, the new coronavirus (2019-nCoV) is a virus and, therefore, antibiotics should not be used as a means of prevention or treatment. However, if you are under treatment for the novel coronavirus, you may receive antibiotics because bacterial co-infections are possible.)Society Staff Unable to Go Home, Residents Provide Food & Shelter(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)