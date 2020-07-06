‘BFUHS to Hold Offline Exams From 7 July, What About Our Safety?’

BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery) students of 13 colleges affiliated with Baba Farid University of Health and Sciences in Faridkot, Punjab have been under stress for weeks. We were asked to return to campus in mid-June amid the coronavirus outbreak and appear for offline exams. For final year students, exams begin on 7 July, while first and second year students' exams will commence from 27 July.

Universities and colleges all over Punjab have cancelled the examinations, but on 5 July, our state’s Department of Medical Education and Research said that examinations will be held to recruit health staff in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis and BFUHS should conduct exams at the earliest.

We students feel forced into appearing for exams in this pandemic.