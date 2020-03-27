Kashmir’s Slow Internet Means COVID-19 Rumours Get Long Shelf Life

There is a growing demand to restore full speed 4G in Jammu & Kashmir amid the deadly coronavirus outbreak. Students who have returned home, people working from home, doctors, and healthcare workers are all finding it difficult to access information about COVID-19.



Web pages don’t load, videos keep buffering due to painfully slow internet, making it difficult to prepare and obtain critical information about the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the J&K administration on Thursday said that only 2G mobile services will be available till 3 April.

People are getting worried after the first coronavirus death in Kashmir has been reported. Anika, a student, told The Quint that people are more scared than they need to be because of a lack of information regarding the virus. This information vacuum, she says, is also paving way for fake news and rumours to take hold.