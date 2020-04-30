Video Editor: Puneet BhatiaVideo Producer: Aastha GulatiAs the coronavirus pandemic spreads across countries, the shortage of PPEs for doctors and other front line healthcare workers has made news everywhere.In Kashmir’s Sopore, an entrepreneur is taking it upon himself to provide medical supplies to doctors. As India entered a nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Mohammad Muzzafar Baba transformed his garment factory to a PPE-making workshop.“There was less quantity of protective gear available in hospitals along with other supplies. There were no gowns or any covering. I thought to put my efforts in procuring materials and start making gowns,” said Baba, who manufactures ready-made garments especially uniforms for school students in Baramulla.COVID-19: Flimsy Masks, Raincoats as Protective Gear for WB Docs(Click here for live updates on COVID-19. Also visit Quint Fit for comprehensive coverage on the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.)Having never made protective gowns or masks before, but it was the urgency of the pandemic that made Baba want to convert his garment factory and contribute in his own way. His set up, that usually sees about 17 employees has now been reduced to 5 or 6 persons. Everyone at the garment workshop is tailoring PPE kits.While they had started off by manufacturing disposable gowns, they soon switched to waterproof PPEs as they are most useful in shielding oneself from the virus.Baba is currently distributing the PPEs to the hospitals in Sopore allocated for COVID-19 patients as well as the CMO, Baramulla and Handwara.“This was totally a volunteering effort. We took suggestions from a doctor, then we met the DC of Baramulla, who I am thankful to for issuing passes so that we could move without any difficulties.”Amid Lockdown, We Provided Cooked Meals to 2,000 Families in DelhiBaba and his employees are also producing masks which they supply to the police department and to some private companies at a meager cost. Any losses incurred don’t matter to him because he is helping the community in tough times.“Entrepreneurs are a key support for our society and thus must come forward to serve whether it is economically or physically. The level of contribution doesn’t matter. If they can’t supply for free, then they can supply at less profit but they must come forward regardless. In such times so they must step up to help.”Amid Lockdown, Moms use Their Sui-Dhaga Skills To Fight COVID-19(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)