Odisha: 5 Days for Test Results, How Will Nabarangpur Fight COVID?

The second wave of COVID-19 has hit India hard. At this crucial juncture, when there is a prevalence of test hesitancy and the virus ravaging rural areas, the Odisha government is yet to set up RT-PCR testing labs in most districts.

On 10 May, my father showed severe symptoms of COVID-19. As I started searching for the nearest RT-PCR testing centre(s), I came across many startling facts concerning the state’s abysmal healthcare system before getting the test done.

I live in Khatiguda, tucked away 35 km from the Nabarangpur district headquarters. I was informed that the only RT-PCR testing centre was at the district headquarters hospital, and it took about 4-5 days to get the results. Upon inquiring further, I learned that the swab samples are still being sent to Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital (SLNMCH) in the neighbouring Koraput district.