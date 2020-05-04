Video Editor: Prashant ChauhanProducer: Aastha GulatiA national level mountaineer, who was to lead an expedition to the highest peak in April, is now selling vegetables on the streets of Bhubaneswar for a cause. After Nilachala Parida’s expedition was cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak, he thought to utilise the lockdown period to help those in need – especially the elderly.“The Seven Summits Mountaineering Expedition was cancelled due to COVID-19. My expedition would have started from 1 April from Mount Elbrus, the highest peak in Russia. Later, I was supposed to scale Mount Everest, but both were cancelled.”Nilachala ParidaAmid Lockdown, We Provided Cooked Meals to 2,000 Families in Delhi(Click here for live updates on COVID-19. Also visit Quint Fit for comprehensive coverage on the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.)To do his bit for the society, he has set up a makeshift shack near his house and is selling vegetables with a ‘free home delivery’ option for those who can’t visit. The mountaineer is selling vegetables not for himself but as donation to the CM and PM Cares funds.He procures vegetables from a local mandi near his house. He has circulated his WhatsApp number in the area and is just a message away for those who wish to avail his services.“I have got a vehicle pass from Commissionerate Police. I procure my vegetables from a local wholesale market and sell it almost at the same price.”Nilachala ParidaSince transport cost is also involved, he doesn't make much profit. He is looking at a profit of Rs 10,000 to donate and he has been able to collect around Rs 3,000 for now.COVID-19 Lockdown: In Bengaluru, We Helped 3000 Families Get FoodStrict Social Distancing MaintainedFor those visiting his shop, the mountaineer has clear instructions on maintaining social distance. He also makes customers use sanitizers.“I urge people to stand within the circles at least 3 to 4 meters apart. I make them stand serially. If there are too many people in the queue, I give them my number and ask them to come an hour later, or I deliver it to their homes.”Nilachala ParidaHis makeshift kiosk has a simple ‘No Mask, No Vegetable’ rule.“I’ve written ‘No Mask, No Vegetable’ here as it is a government rule. If someone comes to buy vegetables or goes to buy something else without a mask, we refuse selling to them because a mask is mandatory. These are government rules.”Though Nilachala is happy to help the people in such times, he hopes the ordeal ends soon so that he can go back to to doing what he loves – mountaineering. “We are facing a lot of trouble because of the coronavirus but with some patience we shall surely overcome, he says.”Amid Lockdown, Moms use Their Sui-Dhaga Skills To Fight COVID-19(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)