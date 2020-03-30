COVID-19: For Mumbai’s Sanitation Staff, It’s All Risk & No Glory

The 21-day lockdown announced by PM Modi to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has left many businesses shuttered. Private company employees have been told to work form home. All government offices are to function at their minimum capacity except for a few essential ones.

Unfortunately, sanitation workers offer such an essential service that they are to remain working even during the lockdown. But apart from handing down the burden of responsibility, it seems like it’s nobody’s business to ensure that sanitation workers are safe and taken care of while they provide their essential service to the nation.