‘COVID Forced Me, a Designer, to Sell Food Outside My Empty Store’

I love designing clothes and dressing up people. I have been in the fashion industry for a long time. I was working with a design label earlier but in October 2019, I opened my own store at Mumbai’s Juhu Tara Road.

With the help of a few friends, who loaned me money as well as some of my savings, ‘Pehnawa by MS’, my passion, came to life. I was looking forward to expanding my business online and overseas. Then, the coronavirus pandemic changed all of that.

The nationwide lockdown, that began in March, halted all sales. I had a huge build up of pending bills and rental charges.