Amid Malaysia Lockdown, an Indian Restaurant is Helping Me Survive

I am a resort owner from Ooty, Tamil Nadu. I never thought that my life could take a 360-degree turn in a span of just two weeks.

What I thought would be a simple trip to Malaysia, to meet my friends, turned out to be a complete disaster, something I would never forget. My trip was supposed to last for four days. I landed in Kuala Lumpur on 16 March and had booked a return flight for 21 March.

Unfortunately, amid the coronavirus outbreak, Malaysia announced its lockdown on 18 March, hence my flight on 21 March was also cancelled.