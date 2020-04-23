No Answer on Mumbai COVID Helpline, Took Dad to Hospital on a Bike

I am a resident of Kurla in Mumbai. My father, who is 53 years of age, was tested positive for coronavirus on 17 April. I wish to share the difficulties we faced in getting him tested and finally getting him admitted to a hospital for treatment.

My father was running a fever since 10 April, so we consulted our family doctor who gave him a few medicines over the phone. Unfortunately, he didn’t get better so we took him to Lilavati Hospital in Bandra (West) on 15 April. The first thing they asked us was if he was tested for COVID-19. We answered in the negative.