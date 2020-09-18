‘Mom Makes, Son Feeds: How We Used Social Media for Social Impact’

This Hindi idiom roughly translates to being discreet with kindness. For my mother and I, acts of kindness shared via social media platforms helped us raise over Rs 7 lakh during the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, all for the purpose of feeding the needy.

My mother, who started a tiffin service in 1999 and a delivery kitchen in 2003 thereafter, was already engaged in providing food to students and working professionals but wondered – what about those less fortunate? We didn’t know how to help.