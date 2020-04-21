‘Stuck in Surat as My Family Struggles With No Ration or Money’

It would have been nice if the government would have tested and checked who was healthy so that they could be sent back home. Back in the village, we could have managed somehow. In the city, everything works with money only. I don’t know how my family is managing back home in Darbhanga. My wife told me they are running out of money and I am not able to send them more either. In this lockdown, the rich can survive easily but the poor and their kids die of hunger.