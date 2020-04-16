COVID Lockdown: Indian Moms in Aus Make Tiffins for Int’l Students
Video Editor: Puneet Bhatia
Producer: Zijah Sherwani
Loading...
I moved to Melbourne in Australia from Mumbai a few years ago. I’m finishing a Bachelors in Business. Thankfully, there is a decline in the number of coronavirus cases in Melbourne now. We are also under lockdown but I would not say that it's a complete lockdown. We have access to essential services like grocery stores.
There are a lot of international students who are severely impacted by COVID-19 as they have lost their jobs. Most Indian students too are dependant on their salaries as it pays for their university fees. These people are in financial crisis. I have seen many people sleeping on the streets nowadays.
The government is trying to help us but there is no financial help as of yet. Fortunately, our universities are providing us with financial assistance.
Indian citizens in Australia, women and mothers in particular, have started tiffin services for students who aren't able to pay for food. They are also giving free food and free groceries to those who can’t afford meals.
This is praiseworthy and I would like to salute the Indian community and the international population for such a great help amid the coronavirus pandemic.
I just hope that we overcome this outbreak as soon as possible.
(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)