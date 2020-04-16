COVID Lockdown: Indian Moms in Aus Make Tiffins for Int’l Students

I moved to Melbourne in Australia from Mumbai a few years ago. I’m finishing a Bachelors in Business. Thankfully, there is a decline in the number of coronavirus cases in Melbourne now. We are also under lockdown but I would not say that it's a complete lockdown. We have access to essential services like grocery stores.

There are a lot of international students who are severely impacted by COVID-19 as they have lost their jobs. Most Indian students too are dependant on their salaries as it pays for their university fees. These people are in financial crisis. I have seen many people sleeping on the streets nowadays.