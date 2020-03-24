Help Us! We Are Stuck at Bangladesh Border Amid COVID-19 Outbreak
I, along with other MBBS students, am studying in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, several travel restrictions have been imposed, including closure of schools and colleges. We too were told to go home but unfortunately, the Petrapole-Benapole land port is closed. We reached here on 23 March, at around 6 pm after travelling for 12 to 16 hours from Dhaka.
As of 24 March, we are still stuck here at the border, without food for 12 hours. Home seems far away. Including myself, around 70 Kashmiri students are stranded at the India-Bangladesh border. Where do we go?
We have tried making requests to the authorities but our distress calls have fallen on deaf ears. Early in the afternoon, there was ruckus at the junction as some were being allowed to pass. So why not us?
We appeal to the government of India to evacuate us from here as soon as possible like they did for Indian citizens in other countries like China and Iran.
We request that a flight to Delhi be arranged for us. If we can’t do that today (24 March), we won’t even be able to take a domestic flight, we’ll be stuck here and even Bangladesh might be locked down soon.
Our parents are worried about us. We are receiving endless calls asking what we are doing next. We request the Home Ministry and the Ministry of External Affairs to send help.
