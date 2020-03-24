Help Us! We Are Stuck at Bangladesh Border Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

We have tried making requests to the authorities but our distress calls have fallen on deaf ears. Early in the afternoon, there was ruckus at the junction as some were being allowed to pass. So why not us?

We appeal to the government of India to evacuate us from here as soon as possible like they did for Indian citizens in other countries like China and Iran.

We request that a flight to Delhi be arranged for us. If we can’t do that today (24 March), we won’t even be able to take a domestic flight, we’ll be stuck here and even Bangladesh might be locked down soon.

Our parents are worried about us. We are receiving endless calls asking what we are doing next. We request the Home Ministry and the Ministry of External Affairs to send help.