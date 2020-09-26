‘First Day of School in Kashmir Since Aug 2019, Only Few Present’

There were very few staff members and students present. My school got over before time because of this and I was home early, too. We couldn't study as much as we had expected.

Because there is a chance of contracting COVID-19, no parent would like their child to risk going to school and catch the virus. Therefore, barely anyone was in attendance. Luckily, there were a few friends I got to meet but we couldn’t shake hands or greet each other properly. We maintained social distancing and talked from afar.

Hopefully, things will get better soon and I will attend class with full strength.