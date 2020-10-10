‘Rising COVID Cases in K’Taka, Yet RGUHS Conducting Offline Exams’

Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Karnataka’s decision to start offline examinations from 14 October has worried us greatly. Students of medicine and dentistry have been called back to their respective hostels even after the state has been registering one of the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country.

With several students back at campus, the administration of a college under RGUHS is asking them to sign consent form that states the student himself is responsible if he/she gets infected during travel or when at campus, not the college itself! (The Quint has accessed the consent form.)

There are students who want exams to be conducted but in a safe environment, when everyone can attend and be given a full and fair chance.