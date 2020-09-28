‘Surgery and Fear of COVID-19: My Learnings at a Ranchi Hospital’

The nation’s situation is agonising. No matter how many stories, experiences, news you read, the depth of the situation can never be understood unless you walk those lanes. And I did. Hence, I decided to report the workings of a Ranchi hospital that I had to visit for 3 consecutive days and be admitted at for another.

I was diagnosed with a cyst in my lower back early in September. I consulted my family doctor who prescribed me some medicines and referred me to a surgeon to remove it. Amid a pandemic, some doctors are busy in treating only COVID-19 patients while many are avoiding new ones. I had to consult four different surgeons until one of them finally agreed to give me an appointment. He was to be consulted at a hospital that was also a COVID testing centre.