COVID-19 Pandemic And a Ranchi Tutor’s Shattered IAS Dream

It has been over six months since the coronavirus pandemic hit India. Not only lives, many dreams have also suffered because of it.

Ajay Kumar Singh is one such dreamer from Ranchi, Jharkhand, who is fighting to support his family of six along with his childhood dream of becoming an IAS officer.

A bright student since his school days, Ajay couldn’t afford private schooling. He used to skip classes to help his father, a carpenter, at work. To save money, he had to take admission in a below-average government college. Alongside his Bachelors’ degree, the 28-year-old somehow managed to get help from a teacher who agreed to coach him for the civil services exam, free of cost.