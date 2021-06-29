Misinformation, Rumours Behind COVID Vaccine Hesitancy in Kashmir

India’s vaccination drive against the coronavirus began in January, and was kicked off in Jammu and Kashmir two weeks later. Six months later, while most people have been partially vaccinated or are ready to be vaccinated, there are some who refuse to get any jabs at all in the Union territory. From rumours to political reasons, even waiting for foreign vaccines, I was given various reasons for vaccine hesitancy in the Valley.

As per government data, 41,79,037 doses were administered in Jammu and Kashmir till 25 June. In the past, there have been reports of diminishing vaccine stock, but lately, a contrary trend is visible – vaccination teams have been beaten and attacked in many places in Kashmir.