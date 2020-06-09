My experience of COVID-19 taught me an important lesson that the only scare is knowing far too much then its required.I am a trekker, so I think of myself with a person of fairly good immunity.I never had any severe bout of breathlessness, much less anything which could be called “life threatening”.I was unwell since 8 May. My initial symptoms were body ache, blocked nose and pain behind the eyes (as in sinusitis).‘Victory Over COVID-19 Possible, Act in Time & Monitor Symptoms’When ‘Ghar ke Nuskhe’ Didn’t Work...Initially, I took my papa’s advice and took kadha (homemade brews – concoction made up of adrak, haldi, tulsi leaves, jaggery, clove, black pepper, some tea leaves and water – I guess every Indian household is aware of this), drinking boiled water and taking steam.I used to sweat a lot after drinking kadha, and it kept my temperature under control. I also started some breathing exercises such as anapana, simha kriya, anulom vilom and bhramari pranayama. I was wise enough to remain in isolation to contain any infection and more so to protect myself, my friends, and my neighbours.Despite the humid, summer heat of Mumbai, taking kadha and necessary home remedies, the symptoms persisted and I reached out for medical help from my organisation’s medical officer on 11 May.He prescribed me blood tests and a COVID test too. I was tested for COVID on 12 May and the results came via email on the night of 14 May. It turned out I was COVID positive!After the confirmation, a BMC doctor contacted me and suggested home quarantine for me (owing to solitary confinement and severity of my symptoms). But as I stay alone and had the fear of not getting a bed later (if my situation worsens), I decided to get admitted in a hospital the next day.I am grateful to all the doctors, ambulance drivers, BMC doctors, cleaning staff, police and the people around me who were available and helping me out even through the lockdown. My heartfelt thanks to Ashish and Mangesh, my friends and corona fighters, who guided me to deal with the situation by their own experience and their advice.The nurses and the staff were cordial to me. As per the severity of my case, the treatment involved eating healthy (simple dal-chawal, roti-sabzi, upma, poha, daliya types), moderate walking in corridor with necessary precautions and guidelines (2-5 minutes after food) and resting well.I even remember one of my doctors telling me, "It's viral and it would complete its duration in your body and leave. Till then, hang on, eat well and rest well." At the hospital, I was given four medicines initially – multivitamins with zinc (Zincovit or Becosules), vitamin C tablets, cough syrup and Betadine gargles (three times a day). I was given the infamous HCQ tablets too, which may or may not have had an effect on the virus. On 18 May, my second test results was again positive too.During this period, I just kept myself positive by reading books, talking and laughing with my friends and family (over video call, of course!). Most importantly, I kept telling myself that it's 'just' a cough and cold. A normal flu!I do want everyone to focus that three medicines helped me throughout – good sleep, nutrition food and positive thinking (which in my language means, bas normal sardi- khasi hi to hai!)I was again tested on 22 May. The next day, I won my battle against coronavirus. The result came out negative. This whole phase lasted for at least two weeks.I would again and again like to mention that please to win this, we need to treat it like a regular flu. Please don't be afraid.There were cases, where ventilator were used or people did experience breathlessness but it was those people who had weak immunity or those having serious underlying medical conditions such as BP, diabetes, hypertension, asthma, etc.My Learnings: Stay StrongStay strong mentally, and maintain a good hygiene and regularly do some breathing exercises. Yoga or walks are good for enhancing immunity. Don't let negativity crawl into your mind.Just build on your immunity and stay healthy. Believe me, your immune system is far more powerful then COVID-19, aided with fortified vitamins, homemade brews, and exercise, the virus won't last long inside you.Do take necessary precautions, it's a must. The message I want to drive home by this is that the virus is as big or frightening as you make it in your head.Stay safe. Stay brave. Stay healthy! Kyunki sardi-khasi hi toh hai! Kyunki sardi-khasi hi toh hai!(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)