I Travelled to Mumbai from Dubai, Wasn’t Asked to Self-Quarantine

I have been living in Dubai for the last three months. Unfortunately, my visit visa will expire on 24 March. In the middle of the COVID-19 outbreak, when all countries are banning travel, I decided to apply for its renewal in the UAE itself when suddenly, on 14 March, it was announced that UAE will stop issuing any entry visas, starting 17 March. It took longer than the stipulated time to process.

Meanwhile, India announced that an international traveller, entering India from 18 March onwards, would have to undergo a compulsory 14-day quarantine. A blanket ban on travel was also foreseeable.

Not willing to take that risk, I booked my tickets back home to Mumbai.