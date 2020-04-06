Returned COVID-Negative From Wuhan, Still Looked at With Suspicion

We are perfectly okay. Even if someone has coronavirus, people shouldn't behave like this with them. It is not their fault, anyone can get infected. Coronavirus is not as deadly as it being made out to be.

We are of the opinion that more people should be made aware of coronavirus and it is nothing to hide. If anyone has symptoms, they should report it to the nearest health centre.

Right now, we are hoping things to return to normal soon so that by June or July we can return to Wuhan and get back to our work and life, the way it was.