Returned COVID-Negative From Wuhan, Still Looked at With Suspicion
My wife, Neha, and I moved to Wuhan, China in January 2018. Life was going perfectly fine for us. I worked as an associate professor at Wuhan Textile University and Neha was doing her PhD in Shandong University of Technology. By December 2019, we got to know there is a virus, coronavirus to be precise. We weren’t sure what kind of virus it was, and the numbers multiplied exponentially and by 22 January, leading to a lockdown.
Check-Ups in Wuhan
In Wuhan, we were isolated in our rooms, 22 January onwards. For the first two weeks, the local administration used to come to check on us regularly. In the morning there was a temperature check and there was a check again in the evening between 4 and 5 pm. They then told us to self-record and tell them. I used to take my temperature and my wife’s then give it to the university, who then used to forward the information. I hope here in India, our administration works diligently as well, only then can we fight this disease.
Back to India
We returned to New Delhi on 27 February and were sent to ITBP Camp for our testing and complete check-up. We were there till 13 March and our results were negative both times.
On 14 March, we were back home in Jalesar in Uttar Pradesh. Suddenly, people changed their behaviour towards us. No one visits us anymore and they look at us differently. Probably because we have returned from COVID-19 hit-Wuhan.
We are perfectly okay. Even if someone has coronavirus, people shouldn't behave like this with them. It is not their fault, anyone can get infected. Coronavirus is not as deadly as it being made out to be.
We are of the opinion that more people should be made aware of coronavirus and it is nothing to hide. If anyone has symptoms, they should report it to the nearest health centre.
Right now, we are hoping things to return to normal soon so that by June or July we can return to Wuhan and get back to our work and life, the way it was.
