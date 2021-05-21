‘After Vaccine Mix-Up at Guj Centre, I Fought for Correct Dose’

A lot of people, especially locals, were okay with what was being done, or simply willing to turn around and not take the vaccine at all because they did not want to put up a fight. I felt extremely sad about how could they be fed wrong information amid the pandemic.

This callous approach was extremely appalling. I had researched enough to understand that mixing two different vaccines is not recommended. I wasn’t scared of all the local men telling me to quietly go away.

I argued with the officer in charge, who then called the Deputy District Development Officer. I spoke to him and brought the issue to light. Fortunately, after hours of fighting, standing up for myself all alone, and refusing to let random uncles mansplain things to me, the centre procured one vile of Covishield for me, so that I could have the same certificate and dose.