In April, a few of my co-workers from different departments at Delhi's Lok Nayak Hospital tested positive for coronavirus.The next day, all the healthcare workers were called to get tested for COVID-19 because we all were in contact with each other continuously since the past 10 to 12 days. Our officials asked us to quarantine for 14 days which is the mandated period for all.But after 2 or 3 days, we got the report and all the reports were negative, so we were instructed to come back to work.I have no problem in doing my duty. But, according to the protocol, if you were in contact with someone who is COVID-19 positive then you have to self-quarantine for 14 days. We were denied this right.Health Workers at RiskThe COVID-19 department we are working in, we are not provided with proper services like PPE kits, masks, sanitisers. Moreover, the healthcare workers who are coronavirus positive say that they are not given proper treatment.As a healthcare worker, the only question I'd like to pose is that if someone is tested coronavirus positive in the hospital, then the people working with them or their family members who are at extreme risk – who is responsible for their safety?If we keep working like this, without self-quarantine then we will only infect everyone, may it be our colleagues or even the patients. This is a very dangerous situation.Lok Nayak Hospital's Response to The QuintThe Nodal Officer for COVID-19 at Lok Nayak Hospital responded to The Quint's queries."Staff that comes in contact with any COVID-positive colleagues is tested immediately and those who test negative and asymptomatic are told to come back to work as closing the hospital is not in the interest of the patients during this time."She added that those positive are kept in isolation at the hospital for treatment.(The author wishes to stay anonymous. All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)