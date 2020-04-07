From Loud & Lively to Completely Silent: Milan’s COVID-19 Lockdown

The streets of Milan are now completely empty and silent due to the coronavirus outbreak. The only reasons you’re allowed to go out are for groceries or if you need to go to the pharmacy. Otherwise, it’s wiser to stay indoors. Also, because the fine is so high that I don't find it worth a risk.

Everything else requires a government paper stating your reasons to be outside. If you do get stopped, you have to have the permission slip with you. In the event that your reason is not good enough, they are now implementing a 3000-euro fine on anybody breaking lockdown rules. If you happen to test positive while you are outside your apartment, then it is jail time.