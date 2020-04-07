From Loud & Lively to Completely Silent: Milan’s COVID-19 Lockdown
Video Editor: Kunal Mehra
Producer: Aastha Gulati
The streets of Milan are now completely empty and silent due to the coronavirus outbreak. The only reasons you’re allowed to go out are for groceries or if you need to go to the pharmacy. Otherwise, it’s wiser to stay indoors. Also, because the fine is so high that I don't find it worth a risk.
Everything else requires a government paper stating your reasons to be outside. If you do get stopped, you have to have the permission slip with you. In the event that your reason is not good enough, they are now implementing a 3000-euro fine on anybody breaking lockdown rules. If you happen to test positive while you are outside your apartment, then it is jail time.
Life Before COVID-19 in Milan
Before the coronavirus outbreak, you could see people on the streets all the time. You could hear people talking outside till about 3:30 in the morning, so you would always hear something going on.
It's a very lively area, but it's taken a complete 180-degree turn and now you can see that it's empty. The city has turned around entirely, from loud and lively to completely silent.
Stay Safe, Stay Indoors
For everyone who is just getting started with quarantine, good luck. It is going to be tough in the beginning, you have to find something to keep yourself busy. But once you start getting into a routine, it’ll be fine. You can maybe start your morning with a home workout, read some news.
Maybe avoid the news and read something positive and keep your spirits up. Luckily, we live in a time when people are accessible through the computers we hold in our hands.
Whatever you do, just stay inside. Make sure you use all necessary precautions. Always wash your hands whenever you come back from outside. Everybody, stay safe. We will get through this together.
