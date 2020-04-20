Tough to Avail Financial Aid in Canada As International Students
The coronavirus lockdown in Canada will last “many more weeks,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced recently. This announcement entails a fresh set of problems for international students like us in Canada.
I, Sanya Kapoor and Priya Kalra, are two such students who are studying at Vancouver Island University in British Columbia and York University in Toronto respectively. Here’s how life has been during the lockdown.
Bias in Healthcare
One of my friends, who got in contact with a COVID-19 positive person was denied a test by the hospital.
There is no equal and fair treatment. That's how they have been treating most of us.
Financial Aid Uncertain
Many international students can’t avail benefits of the Canadian Emergency Response Benefit Program which gives the benefit of 2,000 Canadian dollars per month as only the people who earned 5,000 Canadian dollars in 2019 or over past 12 months can apply to be beneficiaries. Moreover, international students can only work for 20 hours a week and students who have moved in September 2019 or later rarely have such an income.
Worried about her bills, Sanya, on the other hand has applied for EI (Employment Insurance) sickness leave and is awaiting the aid.
(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)