Australian Borders Shut Since 2020, Our Future as Students Rocky

Owing to the coronavirus pandemic, Australia has closed its borders for 18 months now, and is not allowing international students to return for their studies. I am one of the many students left in the lurch. I took admission last year but am still studying at home in New Delhi. Most of us have started our courses online and it's definitely not what we had wished for. We are paying a hefty amount for studying in Australia to do our master’s and PhD.

We felt hopeful after learning that several states were prioritising vaccination for students enrolled in universities abroad, but we can’t take advantage of that since the Australian government has not yet considered letting vaccinated students back into the country. We have also put forth the suggestion to let us quarantine in hotels upon arrival, but in vain.