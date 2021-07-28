'3 Visits for 1st Dose': Locals Struggle Amid COVID Vaccine Shortage in Assam

On 5 July 2021, on a tweet by the newly elected Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on vaccination strategy, at least a dozen replies came by netizens from Assam complaining about the massive COVID-19 vaccine shortage in the state. The complaints and issues raised on the social media sites concerning the vaccination shortage are indeed a reflection of the ground reality.

I spoke to locals from several districts who were struggling to get their vaccine doses in the state and were turned back from centres due to the shortage. Other than this, the technological divide was also visible, as many did not have the means to book online appointments.