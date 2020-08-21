‘With Three Members Positive, COVID-19 Taught Us Family Unity’

In July, my mother, sister and I tested positive for COVID-19. Except my father and our house help, all other members of the family had contracted the virus.

While my mother was hospitalised on 21 July, my sister and I isolated at home when our tests returned positive two days later ie, 23 July.

What we thought would be the toughest phase of our lives, passed smoothly as my father looked after us at home and assumed charge of everything. Here’s our experience of battling coronavirus and what we learnt about family unity.