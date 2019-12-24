Anti-CAA Protests Go Global: Chants of ‘Azaadi’ Echo In Berlin
On 21 December, Indians in Berlin gathered to protest the Citizenship Amendment Act passed in India. We all condemn the CAA and the NRC, which taken together are a draconian breach of our Constitution.
Voices of ‘Azaadi’ echoed at Brandenburg Gate — students, seniors, people of all age groups joined the protest. Students from different cities in Berlin too joined in solidarity.
In addition to the NRC and CAA, this is also about the right to protest, which is a more fundamental right than any other. Unfortunately, students back home have been subjected to brutality at the hands of the state, their rights taken away. This, in supposed safe spaces like Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi and Aligarh Muslim University in Aligarh.
For the past couple of weeks, videos and photos of this brutality have shocked and pained us.
However, the students’ perseverance is commendable given these circumstances. Not just them, people from all walks of life are claiming the streets. This is both inspiring and necessary.
This is our idea of India — people standing together, raising our voices for something we believe in, to demand something that is right.
All of us make India, and that is the essence of our Constitution.
(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)