Anti-CAA Protests Go Global: Chants of ‘Azaadi’ Echo In Berlin
Indians in Berlin protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.&nbsp;
Indians in Berlin protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo Courtesy: Sarosh Imam)

Anti-CAA Protests Go Global: Chants of ‘Azaadi’ Echo In Berlin

Sarosh Imam
My Report

On 21 December, Indians in Berlin gathered to protest the Citizenship Amendment Act passed in India. We all condemn the CAA and the NRC, which taken together are a draconian breach of our Constitution.

Voices of ‘Azaadi’ echoed at Brandenburg Gate — students, seniors, people of all age groups joined the protest. Students from different cities in Berlin too joined in solidarity.

Indians in Berlin protest the CAA and the NRC.
Indians in Berlin protest the CAA and the NRC.
(Photo Courtesy: Sarosh Imam)

In addition to the NRC and CAA, this is also about the right to protest, which is a more fundamental right than any other. Unfortunately, students back home have been subjected to brutality at the hands of the state, their rights taken away. This, in supposed safe spaces like Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi and Aligarh Muslim University in Aligarh.

A poster reads ‘In 1947, we chose to live in secular India, not in detention camp.’
A poster reads ‘In 1947, we chose to live in secular India, not in detention camp.’
(Photo Courtesy: Sarosh Imam)

Also Read : Jamia Against CAA Irrespective of Religion, Believe Nothing Else

Loading...

For the past couple of weeks, videos and photos of this brutality have shocked and pained us.

Citizens protest at Brandenburg Gate.
Citizens protest at Brandenburg Gate.
(Photo Courtesy: Sarosh Imam)

However, the students’ perseverance is commendable given these circumstances. Not just them, people from all walks of life are claiming the streets. This is both inspiring and necessary.

Poster at the protest that reads ‘Solidarity with students of AMU, Jamia.’
Poster at the protest that reads ‘Solidarity with students of AMU, Jamia.’
(Photo Courtesy: Sarosh Imam)

This is our idea of India — people standing together, raising our voices for something we believe in, to demand something that is right.

The protest was also staged in solidarity with students who have faced police brutality.
The protest was also staged in solidarity with students who have faced police brutality.
(Photo Courtesy: Sarosh Imam)
People stand together to chant ‘Azaadi’.
People stand together to chant ‘Azaadi’.
(Photo Courtesy: Sarosh Imam)

Also Read : Anti-CAA Protests: Bravery of India’s Youth Inspires Me From Afar

‘We reject NRC-CAA,’ a placard reads.
‘We reject NRC-CAA,’ a placard reads.
(Photo Courtesy: Sarosh Imam)
A man wears a placard on his person that states ‘All power to the people.’&nbsp;
A man wears a placard on his person that states ‘All power to the people.’ 
(Photo Courtesy: Sarosh Imam)
Safe spaces like Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University have faced police brutality.
Safe spaces like Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University have faced police brutality.
(Photo Courtesy: Sarosh Imam)

All of us make India, and that is the essence of our Constitution.

Also Read : Be a Citizen Journalist With The Quint & Get Rewarded for Stories

(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)

(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Follow our My Report section for more stories.

    Loading...