Govt, Cambridge Apathetic to Our Pleas Against Exams Amid COVID

I am an 18-year-old studying at a Cambridge International school. The board is a global qualification provider that offers international qualifications, which help students apply abroad for their higher education.

The qualifications that are meant to jumpstart students’ careers are IGCSE (grade ten), AS (grade eleven), and A2 (grade twelve), also known as the the A Levels. I will be appearing for the exams in June at my school in Pune. Given the high incidence of cases in Maharashtra, and the fact that a majority of us have not been to school since March 2020, it is unfair for our fears to be disregarded. Cambridge has deemed it safe and fair for us to come to sit for an exam after what is now a year of online and unstable learning, and has left it to the discretion of the country in which the exam is to be administered.