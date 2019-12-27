A Timeline of Protests at Aligarh Muslim University, As I Saw It

Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens have led to protests across the country and one of the first institutions to organise dissent against the two was Aligarh Muslim University. As curfews and internet bans continue to plunge the population into darkness – real and virtual – many lies are being disseminated: from Ramlila Maidan, AMU’s administration, to Aligarh’s district administration.

Despite claims that the protests sprang spontaneously and involved “anti-social elements”, the students of the varsity had been debating, discussing and renouncing CAA-NRC for months prior.

Based on my own experience as well as that of other students, I’ve stitched together a timeline of the events leading up to and following the assault against students on 15 December.