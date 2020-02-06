Common Test for Non-Gazetted Posts Welcome but Raises Questions
In an important announcement, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech declared that there will be a single online Common Eligibility Test (CET) for non-gazetted posts in the government.
She further added that the government will set up a National Recruitment Agency (NRA) that will conduct the CET, thus making the recruitment process both cost and time effective.
Several aspirants wrote to The Quint’s My Report regarding the move and the confusion it may create for students already preparing for or planning to appear for these exams.
The foremost concern is about the exam pattern and syllabus for the CET.
Aspirants also feel that it would require an entire overhaul of the existing system.
Some suggested that there is a need to ‘merge’ the syllabus of all such exams – the SSC, IBPS, RRB.
This, so that the syllabus requirements for all are met.
‘Saves Money Spent on Fee, Travel’
A majority of the aspirants felt that the CET would save money spent on the fee for each exam for different posts. Some said this would lead to greater transparency as some papers have been leaked in the past.
To administer these through a central agency was also welcomed by students.
Speculation aside, aspirants hope the government works to their benefit and implements the CET only after weighing its pros and cons.
