Common Test for Non-Gazetted Posts Welcome but Raises Questions

In an important announcement, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech declared that there will be a single online Common Eligibility Test (CET) for non-gazetted posts in the government.

She further added that the government will set up a National Recruitment Agency (NRA) that will conduct the CET, thus making the recruitment process both cost and time effective.

Several aspirants wrote to The Quint’s My Report regarding the move and the confusion it may create for students already preparing for or planning to appear for these exams.

The foremost concern is about the exam pattern and syllabus for the CET.