Common Test for Non-Gazetted Posts Welcome but Raises Questions

In an important announcement, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech declared that there will be a single online Common Eligibility Test (CET) for non-gazetted posts in the government.

She further added that the government will set up a National Recruitment Agency (NRA) that will conduct the CET, thus making the recruitment process both cost and time effective.

Several aspirants wrote to The Quint’s My Report regarding the move and the confusion it may create for students already preparing for or planning to appear for these exams.

The foremost concern is about the exam pattern and syllabus for the CET.

“The students already preparing know what to prepare for in terms of the syllabus. If the CET comes into effect, then those students will be at a disadvantage.”
Neeraj from Patna

Aspirants also feel that it would require an entire overhaul of the existing system.

“There is confusion regarding when the CET will come into effect and what will the syllabus be. The government should clarify all this.”
Rajesh from Sonpur

Some suggested that there is a need to ‘merge’ the syllabus of all such exams – the SSC, IBPS, RRB.

“The government should consider the syllabus requirements for each exam. If they merge the syllabus for all exams, only then will it be beneficial.”
Vikas from Varanasi

This, so that the syllabus requirements for all are met.

“The SSC (exam) has English, the Railway (exam) doesn’t have English. This will lead to more problems for us. If they want to have a common entrance they should change the entire syllabus or let the system remain as it is.”
Ravi from Delhi

‘Saves Money Spent on Fee, Travel’

A majority of the aspirants felt that the CET would save money spent on the fee for each exam for different posts. Some said this would lead to greater transparency as some papers have been leaked in the past.

“Students who have to go to different states to give an exam will benefit. It is said that there will be test centres in ‘aspirational districts’ so that students don’t have to travel for an exam.”
Sachin from Lucknow

To administer these through a central agency was also welcomed by students.

“All government exams, be it SSC, RRB, IPBS, should happen through the NTA. In order to give these four exams, one student has to pay for and give the exam four times even though the syllabus for each is similar.”
Govind from Gorakhpur

Speculation aside, aspirants hope the government works to their benefit and implements the CET only after weighing its pros and cons.

