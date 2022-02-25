Demanding Jobs, Hundreds Of BSF & CISF Aspirants Protesting in Jammu
Aspirants say that they were promised additional 2,000 seats which have been denied to them.
India is going through a very bad phase when it comes to employment. As per a report by Centre for Monitoring India (CMIE), India has 53 million unemployed people as of December 2021.
The situation is very much the same in Jammu as well. For at least a year, hundreds of unemployed aspirants of Border Security Force (BSF) and Central Industrial Security Forces (CISF) recruitments rally of 2019 have been protesting in Jammu at various places.
On Thursday, 17 February, these aspirants tried to block the main bridge over Tawi River demanding to join the force, the tests of which they say, they have qualified.
They were detained by the police and later in the day, they were released. We went to speak to some of these aspirants.
“You can see the police brutality. This is being done by them because of the pressure by the administration and the ruling party. Clothes of aspirants were torn and they were physically assaulted. One of my colleagues, who isn't here, was hurt on his head because of which he fainted and had to be taken for medical care.”Vasudev Singh, Student
On further conversations, we got to know that they have been protesting because, despite qualifying the tests, they could not make it to the final list of the selected students as there weren’t enough seats.
“For the last one year, we have been protesting for days and nights, even in front of BJP Headquarter. Still, our voices are not being heard. The issue is very small and can be easily solved.”Rahul Singh, Aspirant
“In 2019, we had cleared the physical test and in 2020 we cleared the written test as well. We even passed the medical test. Despite qualifying for these tests, we still don't have jobs.”Ajay Kumar, Aspirant
Aspirants said that in the notification, only 1,356 vacancies were listed. Since there were thousands of aspirants, they reached out to the leaders and administrators and they were promised 2,000 seats which they say have been denied.
“False promises are made to us. Leaders from BJP say, 'Don't worry, relax!' Why shouldn't we worry? We are getting old. After 2011, the vacancies were announced in 2019. A recruitment rally was held after 8 years. What would the youth do? We have crossed the upper age limit for qualification. They say not to worry and relax.”Vishal, Aspirant
Another aspirant, Ravinder, said, “We have crossed the age limit for the job. We don't have another opportunity. Neither you will give relaxation on age limit nor you are listening to us, Lieutenant Governor."
“Our MP, Jugal Kishore ji, in the parliament says that aspirants are protesting therefore a new recruitment drive should be announced. Sir, we don't need any new recruitment rally. The vacancies for which we had already qualified the medical, physical, and written tests, we just need jobs for the same posts.”Ajay Kumar, Aspirant
“We demand from the LG to please give us a definite date on which the promise would be fulfilled. Whether it's one month or two, so that we don't have to protest every time. We don't have enough money and we come from humble backgrounds. So, it's not possible for us to come on the roads and protest. Even we don't like it. We voted for this government and now we are protesting against it,” says Anil, another aspirant.
