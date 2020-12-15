‘Part of COVID Vaccine ‘Covaxin’ Trials, Here’s My Experience’

I work three jobs a day and I am called the nocturnal auto-ambulance man of Belgaum, Karnataka. My name is Manjunath Nigappa Pujari, and I took part in the COVID-19 vaccine trial advertised by Bharat Biotech. I lost my father due to coronavirus, and I wanted to do my part to beat the pandemic.

In the month of August, I saw an advertisement in the paper by Bharat Biotech, seeking volunteers for the ‘Covaxin’ human trials. I signed up immediately for it. All the volunteers who had signed up were asked to assemble at the hospital and give their blood and urine samples. I was not able to be part of the first phase of the vaccine trial as my sugar level was not in control.