'Lost My Job After Govt Banned Chinese Apps in 2020, Now I Drive a Bike Taxi'

My name is Vignesh Nagabusanam and I am a BSc Visual Communication graduate from Chennai. After my studies, I got a job at a Chinese company. It was going well. I started as an intern and was later promoted to the position of operations executive from 2018 to 2020.

In 2020, the Government of India banned many Chinese apps. There was internal pressure on me, so I had to leave the job. It was the same time that COVID lockdown was also imposed and there were hardly any job opportunities.

So, I decided to pursue my passion!