Dhobi Ghat Jhuggis Turned to Rubble After DDA Demolition Drive

On Thursday, 24 September, residents of the Dhobi Ghat area near Batla House saw their jhuggis turn to debris as part of a sudden demolition drive carried out by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

I decided to visit the ground next afternoon to gauge what had happened. Despair, shock, and worry were evident on the faces of this slum colony’s residents, most of whom are daily wage labourers already suffering amid the ongoing COVID pandemic.