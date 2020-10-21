‘Selection in English National Ballet School Like Winning Lottery’

Never stop chasing your dreams because they do come true. I am proof. In fact, the reality is beyond my imagination and wildest dreams.

Till the age of 17, I didn’t know much about ballet. When I first saw the Bollywood movie ‘ABCD: Any Body Can Dance’ on television, I was mesmerised by the way dancers were jumping and turning, holding up their dance partners with one hand. This intrigued and inspired me. That is when I decided to learn ballet.