Assam's Sugarcane Farmers Fight Pandemic & Floods Without Govt Support

Rusty sugarcane crusher machines, generators, filters, and big boiling pans used for producing jaggery are lying unused since the last several months in Assam's Hojai district. The crumbled condition of small jaggery plants owned by local sugarcane farmers paint a bleak picture of the dilemma farmers are facing amid the pandemic, in addition to other serious concerns.

I visited some sugarcane fields to hear what farmers had to say.