Not in NRC List, Biometrics Frozen – How Do I Get Aadhaar Card?

I am a 27-year-old from Dispur, Assam. I was born and have lived most of my life here. My father served in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) for 35 years. My family – father, mother, 3 siblings, and I – did not find its name in the National Register of Citizens published in 2019.

Luckily, my parents and younger sister had applied for an Aadhaar card before the NRC process had begun. The process has been painful for my two sisters, brother and me. I have applied five times till date, only to face rejection each time. The reason cited was an issue with my biometric details. It was only on the fifth try that I learnt that this was because my name was not in the NRC.